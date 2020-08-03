'Saaho' Director Sujeeth Reddy Gets Married To Pravallika; See Pics

It seems like the wedding season has started in Tollywood as, after actor Nithiin, Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy tied the knot with his beloved, Pravallika. On June 10, 2020, Sujeeth got engaged to his then-girlfriend Pravallika in a low-key function, including the attendance of only their families. Now the two have got married in a close ceremony. Read to know more.

'Saaho' director Sujeeth Reddy marries Pravallika

According to reports, filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy got married to Pravallika on June 02, 2020, at Golconda Resorts situated in Hyderabad. The couple dated for several years before deciding to take their relationship forward. Sujeeth’s wife Pravallika is a dentist by profession. The families of the pair met each other and gave their nod to the union.

Some pictures from their Mehendi and wedding ceremony have surfaced on the internet. A few people are also seen wearing face masks in the Haldi ceremony picture. Sujeeth is seen donning a traditional attire for the big day while his partner Pravallika is wearing a pink saree with embroidery.

The husband and wife were complimented by many fans on social media as they congratulated them. Sujeeth Reddy is yet to make a formal announcement about his marriage. Following the filmmaker, actor Rana Daggubati is all set to get married to his fiancé, Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, as per reports.

Wishing the lovely couple a very happy married life ❣️#Sujeeth #Pravallika pic.twitter.com/9NXXM2zliV — Tollywood Updates (@TollywoodTU) August 2, 2020

Sujeeth Reddy's work as a director

Sujeeth Reddy made his directorial debut with Telugu romantic comedy thriller film Run Raja Ran in 2014. The movie stars Sharwanand, Adivi Sesh, Seera Kapoor, Jayaprakash and Sampath Raj. A betrayed police officer goes to jail after his involvement in a scam by his co-officer. His son seeks revenge with an extremely thrilling plan with the help of his friend. The movie garnered positive reviews from the audiences and was a commercial success.

Saaho was Sujeeth Reddy's second venture as a director. The film features Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead, along with Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunkey Pandey, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Lal, Supreeth, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prakash Belawadi, Tinnu Anand and others. It was simultaneously filmed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marking Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema and Prabhas’ debut in Hindi cinema. The film received mostly negative word of mouth and failed to matchbox office collections of Prabhas' earlier work.

Sujeeth Reddy is next said to helm the remake of Malayalam-language action film, Lucifer (2019). Megastar Chiranjeevi is said to portrayal the lead character. The original featured Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan and others.

