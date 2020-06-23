Prabhas' Performance Overview: Debut Movie 'Eeswar' Vs Latest Movie 'Saaho'

Prabhas is a prominent actor of the Indian film industry, predominantly known for working in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil films. He made his debut with the Telugu film Eeswar. He rose to fame after his performance in a Telugu film Mirchi. Prabhas made his debut in Bollywood by appearing in the film Saaho and previously the actor had made a guest appearance in Prabhu Deva’s Action Jackson. Prabhas is only South Indian actor to have a wax statue at the Madame Tussaud’s wax museum. Take a look at Prabhas’ first movie performance and his last movie performance to know how far the actor has come:

Prabhas' debut movie performance vs his last movie performance

Eeswar

Directed by Jayanath C. Paranjee, Eeswar starred Prabhas and Sridevi Vijaykumar in the lead roles. Actor Revathi played a supporting role in the film. Eeswar marked the debut movie of actor Prabhas. The film was considered an average film at the box office. However, the film was later dubbed into Hindi and Bengali languages.

The film followed the life of a boy who hates his father for remarrying after his mother dies. Moving on in life, he grows up to fall for the daughter of a local politician, which lands him in deep trouble. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics and Prabhas' performance in the film too, did not come under the limelight.

Saaho

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action thriller film released in 2019. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles. This film marked Prabhas’ official debut in Hindi movies and Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in South Indian film industry.

The film follows an undercover agent and his partner who try to catch a smart thief, but soon realise that the case is linked to the murder of a crime lord. Saaho was made on a big budget of ₹350 crores. It received mixed to negative reviews by the critics and grossed ₹433 crores at the worldwide box office. Although Prabhas performed well in the film, the story and his character overall, failed to impress the audience.

