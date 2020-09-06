Sai Pallavi To Rakul Preet Singh, Find Out What The South Celebs Were Up To This Week

South actors like Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna, Amala Paul, Rakul Preet Singh and many more have a massive fan following from all over the world. Their fans continuously keep themselves updated about the stars' activities. These actors, too, keep their fans updated with their daily life and make an effort to keep them entertained.

As this week passed, these South Indian celebs posted several pictures on their Instagram handle and updated their Twitter daily. Here is a weekly round-up of South celebs' social media activities.

Sai Pallavi

Recently, Premam actor Sai Pallavi was seen at the MAM College in Trichy. Since then, pictures of the actor with fans were shared widely on social media by her fans after she stepped out of her home. Even though Sai Pallavi was wearing a mask, many students and even workers of the college identified her and asked her for selfies. This was evident from the photos that were doing the rounds on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna

South actor Rashmika Mandanna has become an internet sensation amid the nationwide lockdown due to her quirky social media posts. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to reveal her relationship status, which created quite a stir amongst her massive fanbase. While quizzing her fans on her IG story, Rashmika was seen dropping an exciting question.

Rashmika left her fans to choose one of three real-life scenarios mentioned by her, claiming that only one of them was correct. The first scenario being the actor disliking writing, the second read that she was single, and the last one stated that she was not shy while clicking pictures. Many believed that the Dear Comrade actor’s claim was false. However, the actor later went on to clarify that she was ‘happily single’.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who is known for her work in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films, is also an internet sensation. The De De Pyaar De actor is quite active on social media. The actor recently took her fans by surprise as she posted a quirky story revealing her relationship status. The actor posted a picture on her IG story that read, “ Relationship status: Committed to inner peace, growth, self-love and gratitude”, thus revealing that she is single.

