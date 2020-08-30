Sai Pallavi's Romantic Films That Pulled The Right Strings; 'Premam', 'Fidaa' And More

Sai Pallavi is an Indian film actor known for her work in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. The actor is known for her unique and peculiar style of acting. Having seen in small roles in a couple of Tamil movies in 2005 and 2008, she got recognition for her portrayal of Malar in the film Premam, which was a romantic film released in the year 2015.

The actor is also awaiting the release of her upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Love Story, which has been delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In light of her upcoming film, here is a look at some of Sai Pallavi's romantic films that one should not miss watching-

Sai Pallavi's films that focus on romance

Fidaa

Fidaa is a 2017 Telugu-language romantic comedy film written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film feature Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The film was later dubbed into Malayalam under the same title and in Tamil as Banumathi. The film even won four Filmfare Awards from nine nominations. Moreover, Sai Pallavi’s performance was also ranked by Film Companion in 100 Greatest Performances of the Decade.

Premam

Premam is a 2015 Malayalam-language coming-of-age romance film by Alphonse Puthren. Reportedly, the film featured 17 debutant actors. Made on a budget of ₹40 million, the movie Premam released in May 2015 and grossed over ₹600 million, as per many reports.

The film garnered awards and nominations in several categories. Moreover, the film became the first Malayalam film to run for over 250 days, especially in Tamil Nadu. The movie won almost 35 awards and received 60 nominations in various categories. Apart from this, Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi even won the Best Actor Critics and Best Debut Actress awards, respectively.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu

Padi Padi Leche Manasu is a 2018 Telugu-language romantic drama action film written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film features Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The music of this hit film is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. Sai Pallavi played the role of a medical student in the film. The film also marked the comeback of Priya Raman after 19 years.

