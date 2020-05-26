Sai Pallavi Reveals She Once Thought 'Premam' Director Alphonse Puthren Was A Stalker

Sai Pallavi impressed many with her debut performances in the 2015 release Premam. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film was well-received by the audiences and rose the actors to fame. Earlier Sai mentioned that she thought the filmmaker Alphonse was a stalker and so she rejected the project. Read to know more.

Sai Pallavi thought Alphonse Puthren was a stalker

In an interview with an online portal, Sai Pallavi revealed she got the role of a teacher, Malar, in Premam. She said that filmmaker Alphonse Puthren had apparently seen her performance in a reality show. He got in touch with her on Facebook for a music video. She thought it was a prank and dismissed it.

Sai mentioned that after six years, the director messaged her again. Sai thought he was a stalker and told her mother not to pick up his calls. But he called again and again. The actor stated that she even though she should lodge a police complaint. The Athiran star added that he finally introduced himself forcibly by telling her to check him on Wikipedia and then said that he would like her to be a part of Premam. Sai said that she was embarrassed about how she misunderstood Alphonse.

Premam is a Malayalam language coming-of-age musical romantic drama film. It stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. The movie features 17 debutant actors. After opening up to positive responses, it had a great run at the box office with a blockbuster verdict. The plot follows George and his friends from their teens to adulthood. Besides helming the film, Alphonse Puthren also wrote and edited the movie.

Sai Pallavi was last seen on the big screen in Tamil film, NGK. It also starred Suriya and Rakul Preet Singh with Devaraj, Ponvannan, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Rajkumar. Directed by Selvaraghavan, it is a political action film. It got mix word of mouth from critics as well as the audiences upon its theatrical released. However, the movie garnered positive responses over social media and got reappraised. The story follows an educated do-gooder, who is forced to enter politics in order to serve society.

Currently, Sai Pallavi reportedly has two upcoming films. One is Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya. The movie got delayed to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Sai will also appear in Viraata Parvam along with Rana Daggubati. Helmed by Venu Udugula, the cast includes Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand.

