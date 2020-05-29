'Premam' Completes Five Years, Nivin Pauly Share Nostalgic Picture On Social Media

Popular Malayalam film, Premam released five years ago on May 29, 2015. The film is still considered by critics and fans as one of the greatest romantic films ever made in Malayalam. As the film completes a landmark journey of 5 years, actor Nivin Pauly took to social media to share his excitement.

Premam completes five years

Nivin Pauly took to social media earlier today to share a piece of amazing news with his fans. The actor shared a poster of his 2015 romance film, Premam adding that the film completes five years today. In the poster, one can spot Nivin Pauly along with his co-stars from the film.

Take a look at Nivin Pauly’s post here:

Premam starred Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, and Anupama Parameswaran alongside Nivin Pauly in lead roles. The film is considered to be one of the game changers in romance dramas in the Malayalam film industry. Premam opened to a massive positive response from both the critics and the audience when it was first released. Even today, the film has a huge cult following. The film even swept away several major awards that year.

Premam traced the story of George Kalaparambath (Nivin Pauly) and his lifelong search for love. The film depicts three periods in the central character's life. The first one starts with a high-school George having an infatuation for Mary, played by Anupama Parameswaran. However, eventually, he learns that Mary is in a relationship with another boy also named George.

The film then shifts to a college-time George who ends up having a crush on his lecturer, Malar, played by Sai Pallavi. They start dating but Malar meets with an accident and loses her memory. This erases all her memories with George. She then ends up marrying someone else. A rejected George walks away and a few years later sets up his cafe. He then meets Mary’s sister, Celine at the café. They both start dating and get married in the end.

The soundtrack of Premam was also a major hit among fans. Even today, many people hum to the tunes of Malare that was a major hit song from the film. Premam was also remade in Telugu in 2016 and released under the same name.

