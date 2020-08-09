Sai Pallavi Is A True Nature Lover And These Instagram Posts Are Proof

Actor Sai Pallavi has always managed to win the audience's hearts with her award-winning performance in movies. If you ever happen to stalk the actor on Instagram, you'll come to know that the actor's love for nature is never-ending. Sai Pallavi's Instagram account is filled with nature pictures that prove she loves being outdoors amid nature. Take a look at some of Sai Pallavi's photos.

Sai Pallavi's photos on Instagram prove she's a true nature lover

Sai Pallavi loves nature and fondly calls it 'Mama Nature'. She often shares pictures of beautiful skylines on her Instagram account. She shared this picture of a hued skyline as she admired the sunset. Along with the picture she mentioned that she always wakes up with a smile and that is because she's surrounded by nature.

The actor believes in leading a healthy lifestyle and believes in eating healthy and exercising. The actor also meditates very often for peace of mind. She shared this candid picture of her as she was seen sitting on a chair and meditating amid nature. Along with the picture, she shared a caption which said, "AtmAnaM viddhi ♥️".(sic)

Sai Pallavi also loves planting saplings and spends most of her time in her garden. One of Sai Pallavi's friends has nominated her to plant a tree and make a difference to the world. The actor contributed and gave her a bit, further nominating a few of her friends to do so.

Another post which proves that Sai Pallavi is a complete nature lover are these bunch of pictures on her Instagram. The latter conducted a photoshoot in a traditional outfit by the beach. She wore a traditional white saree with a golden border and posed for the pictures. The actor completed her outfit with golden bangles and golden earrings with a matching mang tikka.

Sai Pallavi shared this candid picture of herself as she was exploring Spain. The actor was seen hiking up a hill as she wore a floral print Kurti and let her luscious curly hair down. She also shared a picture of the view from atop the hill.

