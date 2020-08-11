Sai Pallavi's Dance Songs That Will Make You Groove; From 'Rowdy Baby' To 'Vachinde'

Sai Pallavi is one of the prominent actors of the Tollywood film industry. She made her debut in the Malayalam movie Premam since then she has starred alongside many south superstars. Not many know that Sai Pallavi began her career as a dancer. She featured on a dance reality TV show before she forayed in the film industry. If you’re new to the Sai Pallavi dance magic and want to watch more of her dancing, here’s a list of songs that will keep you hooked.

Rowdy Baby

Rowdy Baby is a peppy dance number from 2018 Tamil flick Maari 2. Crooned by Dhanush and Dhee, the song Rowdy Baby was composed & penned down by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The music video of the song features Dhanush and Sai Pallavi impressing the viewers with their exceptional dancing prowess. The song aptly brings out the quirky on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. From modern to rowdy steps, they can be seen doing it all.

Vachinde

Vachinde is a hit wedding song from Sai Pallavi & Varun Tej starrer Fidaa. The song was sung by Madhu Priya and Ramk. Composed by Shakthinath, the lyrics of this dance number were penned down by Suddala Ashok Teja. The music video of the song features Sai setting the dance floor on fire with her stupendous dance moves. Varun Tej can be seen smitten by Sai’s bubbly nature in the song.

Yevandoi Nani Garu

Yevandoi Nani Garu is another peppy dance number of Sai Pallavi from the film MCA. Along with her the movie also features Nani and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles. Crooned by Divya Kumar and Shravana Bhargavi, the song Yevandoi Nani Garu is picturised on Sai and Nani, who can be seen dancing their heart out in the song video. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics of the song is written by Balaji.

Family Party

Family Party is another dance number from the film MCA. In the video, Sai can be seen dancing alongside Nani at a family function. The song’s hook steps keep the viewers hooked to this peppy number. Sung by Jaspreet Jasz, the music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics of Family Party were written Srimani. Watch the song video here:

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Vachinde & Rowdy Baby)

