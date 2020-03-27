Sai Tamhankar To Mukta Barve: Marathi Actors Who Started Their Career With Theatre

Indian film industry accounts for various regional cinemas apart from Bollywood. This includes Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, etc. Marathi cinema is one of the most growing cinemas in the country. It is evolving with new content as well as new talent. However, talking about films, theatre is one of the most underrated parts of it. Theatre, be it Hindi or Marathi, has given many talented stars to the film industry. Here's a look at a few Marathi theatre actors who made their name big in the film industry.

Sai Tamhankar

Sai Tamhankar got into acting through a play directed by her mother's friend. Her second play, Aadhe Adhure, won her the Best Actress award, at an inter-college theatre competition. After her stint in plays, she was offered roles in Marathi television shows and was seen in Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Agni Shikha, Sathi Re, and Kasturi. In 2008, Tamhankar made her debut starring in Subhash Ghai's crime thriller Black & White. She made her Marathi cinema debut with Sanai Chaughade in the same year.

Vikram Gokhale

Vikram Gokhale, son of a well-known actor of Marathi theatre and films Chandrakant Gokhale, started his career with plays like Kath and Jamai Majha Bhala. He made his acting debut with the movie Parwana in 1971. The actor has been featured in more than thirty movies and was recently featured in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal in 2019.

Sunil Barve

Sunil Barve started his career doing small roles for serials and theatres and starred in several Marathi films and serials. He started his career in 1989 with the movie Atmavishwas. Before that, he was part of various plays in Marathi theatre. Sunil Barve's production company Subak (Sunil Barve Kalakruti) has produced various plays. In 2010, as Barve completed 25 years in the Marathi theatre, he launched a new project called Herbarium. He reportedly wanted to 'bring back the lost glory of Marathi musical plays' through this project and remade five classic plays with new directors and new cast.

Mukta Barve

Barve had her first acting role in the play Ghar Tighancha Hava, just after having completed school. Later, when she moved to Mumbai, she got her first commercial play, Suyog's Aamhala Vegle Vhayache in 2001. She made her debut in Marathi television in 1998 with the TV series Ghadlay Bighadlay, in which she played the character named Champa in rural style. In 2004, she made her debut in the Marathi film industry with the film Chakwa, for which she received the Maharashtra State Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer of the year.

Amol Palekar

Amol Palekar made his debut in 1971 with the Marathi film Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe directed by Satyadev Dubey, which started the New Cinema Movement in Marathi. In 1974 he was cast by Basu Chatterjee in Rajnigandha, and in the surprise low-budget hit, Chhoti Si Baat. Palekar began working in Marathi experimental theatre with Satyadev Dubey, and later started his own group, Aniket, in 1972.

