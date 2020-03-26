Riteish Deshmukh Teaches How To Tie A Marathi Feta; Video Inside

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa 2020, several celebrities took to their social media handle to share their Gudi Pawda celebration amidst COVID-19 lockdown. One such celebrity was actor Riteish Deshmukh. Read on to know more about how Deshmukh was seen teaching his fans about how to tie Marathi feta:

Riteish Deshmukh teaches how to Marathi feta to his fans on Gudi Padwa

On March 25, 2020, when Maharashtrians were celebrating Gudi Padwa, Mauli actor took to his Instagram handle and showed his skills by tying a Marathi feta all by himself. In the video, fans can see that Deshmukh is wearing a printed t-shirt and has blonde hair. He then starts to tie the feta and in the background, a blow-horn or a tutari can be heard.

In the video, Marjaavaan actor wishes his fans a very happy Gudi Padwa and urged everyone to stay at home and stay healthy. He has captioned this post by saying, “Happy Gudi Padwa”. The post garnered over five lakhs 23 thousand likes by the fans within 17 hours. Here is the Instagram post by Deshmukh.

READ | 'Stuck In Switzerland, But Proud Of Indian Govt': Monali Thakur On Coronavirus Outbreak

READ | Kristen Bell Shares A Video To Spread Awareness Of Washing Hands Among Kids

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3. In the film, he was seen playing the role of Vikram Pratap Singh, brother to Tiger Shroff’s Ranveer Pratap Singh. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it went on to be the third instalment to the Baaghi franchise. It also featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. The plot of Baaghi 3 revolves around a man who has embarked on a mission to save his brother who is trapped in a different country.

READ |Prateik Babbar Posts Bill Gates' 2015 Talk On Virus Possibilities; Fans Left Unimpressed



READ | Liam Hemsworth's Best Scenes From 'The Hunger Games' Film Series



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.