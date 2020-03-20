Tejasswi Prakash To Make Her Big Screen Debut In Rohit Shetty's First Marathi Venture

Tejasswi Prakash has garnered a lot of attention with her performances on television. She will now be taking a big leap in her professional career as she will be making her big-screen debut. Tejasswi will soon appear in a film producer by Rohit Shetty. Read to know more.

Tejasswi to make big-screen debut

Tejasswi Prakash revealed the big news on her Instagram handle, where she has more than 1 million followers. She posted a picture with Karan Kishore who will reportedly be his co-star in the film. It is a Marathi language film titled as School College Ani Life. Tejasswi revealed that it will be produced under the banner of 'Rohit Shetty Picturez' marking their first venture in Marathi industry. Tejasswi mentioned that she is lucky to have Rohit as her mentor. Take a look at her post.

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in the television industry in shows like Swaragini and web show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She currently appears as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. She is among the most popular contestant in the stunt show. Tejasswi and Rohit have been making headline for their not-so-great equations.

Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut with "2612" in the year 2012. Her role as Ragini Gadio/ Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini is one of her most praised performances. In 2019, she was seen in Karn Sangini playing Uruvi, which again gained much appreciation. Tejasswi's fans are eagerly waiting to see her debut on the big screen. School College Ani Life has been under production for a while and will soon begin shooting, as per reports.

