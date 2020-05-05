Salman Khan Not Part Of Chiranjeevi's Forthcoming Film With Koratala Siva?

Chiranjeevi, last seen in historical-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is reportedly awaiting the lockdown to end, and re-join the sets of Koratala Siva directorial. The forthcoming movie, titled Acharya went on floors in March 2020. A few days ago, several media reports claimed that the makers of Acharya had approached Bollywood actor Salman Khan for a cameo in the upcomer. However, recently a source close to a news portal revealed that the report about Salman Khan being approached for Acharya is baseless. Reportedly, the makers never approached Salman Khan in the first place.

However, the movie still has a cameo appearance by actor Ram Charan. Reportedly, he will play the role of a Naxalite in the Chiranjeevi starrer. According to reports, all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. The reports further claimed that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also feature in a song sequence that will be the highlight of the film.

Just a few days ago there were reports that Kajal Aggarwal (the leading lady) had walked out of Chiranjeevi starrer film. However, the actor's manager in a media interview cleared the air surrounding the rumour. He said that Kajal Aggarwal is a part of Acharya, and is eagerly awaiting for the lockdown to end so that she can join the sets of the upcomer. The Koratala Siva directorial is reported to be a political-drama that narrates the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer in his kitty. The movie that is reportedly in the nascent stage will be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. Although nothing much has been revealed about the film, however, reports have it that the director (Sujeeth) is currently working on the script of the upcomer. Interestingly, Lucifer is reportedly the first Malayalam movie to earn 200+ crores at the box office.

On the other hand, the shooting of Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe has been stalled due to the lockdown. The movie, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in the lead, will see Salman Khan in the role of a police officer. The Prabhu Deva directorial was slated to hit the marquee on Eid 2020. However, looking at the current scenario it is sure the movie will not release on Eid 2020.

