Salman Khan-produced Movies That Failed At The Box-office; See The List Here

Salman Khan who was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The actor has given the audience some blockbuster movies including Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Kick (2014), Sultan (2016), Wanted (2009), and many more. Be it for his iconic dialogues or upbeat dance numbers, Salman Khan's movies have often turned out to be superhits at the box office.

However, the actor has also produced some movies that have also tanked at the box office. Fans have been supporting him throughout his ups and downs in his acting career. With all that said, here are some of Salman Khan's movies that tanked at the box office:

Salman Khan- produced movies that tanked at the box office

Hero

Hero is helmed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai. The script of the movie is penned by Nikkhil Advani and Umesh Bhatt. The 2015 romantic-drama film features Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, and Aditya Pancholi in key roles. The movie was declared a flop at the box office. However, the soundtracks including Main Hoon Hero Tera and others received many views and are popular.

Loveyatri

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman Khan, the flick features Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles. The romantic drama flick got released in the year 2018. The movie is loosely based on a Telugu movie titled Devdasu. It was one of the highly awaited movies of 2018 but did not perform well at the box office and was declared as a flop on its release. However, the songs of the movie were highly appreciated.

Notebook

Notebook is one of Salman Khan's movies that tanked at the box office. The film was declared a disaster at the box office. The film is helmed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Salman Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The flick features Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in prominent roles.

