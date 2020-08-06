Samantha Akkineni And Sonam Kapoor In Semi-formal Outfits; Who Pulled Off The Look Better?

South star Samantha Akkineni and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor are noted for their unique sartorial choices. The actors' distinctive taste in fashion is evident from their Instagram posts that they share on a regular basis. The two true blue fashionistas have donned similar semi-formal outfits. Check out their photos in these outfits.

Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor in semi-formal outfits

South star Samantha Akkineni was spotted donning cherry printed outfit by MIAOU. The actor teamed her strikingly semi-formal outfit with a waist Loius Vuitton purse. She paired the outfit with black heels and a pair of black sunglasses. Samantha Akkineni left her hair open for the look. Sharing the picture, she penned, ''Serious obsession with co-ords .. @miaou ❤️ ...''. Have a look at Samantha Akkineni's semi-formal look:

Sonam Kapoor donned a similar outfit like Samantha Akkineni during The Zoya Factor promotions. She toom to Instagram to share the picture of herself. The actor can be seen sporting strapless blue top with cherry prints. Unlike Samantha Akkineni, Sonam Kapoor wore an ensemble that features a separate top and pants. Kapoor looked classy and elegant.

While Samantha Akkineni went for similar dark coloured heels with her outfit, Sonam Kapoor opted for contrasting red coloured heels. For accessories, she went for a couple of silver and gold chains and diamond-studded rings. She left her hair half-open in the look. Check out the look donned by Sonam Kapoor. Sharing the picture she mentioned the designer details, ''👠

For #TheZoyaFactor Suit @gucci Shoes @louboutinworld Earrings @gehnajewellers1 Necklaces @jet_gems & @gehnajewellers1 Beauty @artinayar Hair @alpakhimani Styled by @rheakapoor Assisted by @sanyakapoor @vani2790 @manishamelwani @ria.kothari @malavikachauhan Managed by @neeha7 Shot by @thehouseofpixels''.

Both Samantha Akkineni and Sonam Kapoor donned the outfit with utmost ease and elegance. Fans were quick to notice the similarities in the outfits. However, both of them styled the outfit in their own unique way.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Jaanu, directed by C Prem Kumar. She plays the role of Janaki Devi in the 2020 film. The actor will next be seen in a web series titled The Family Man. The role of the actor is yet to announced.

Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She plays the role of Zoya Singh Solanki. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

