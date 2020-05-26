Samantha Akkineni And Upasana Konidela In Yellow Sarees; See Pics

Samantha Akkineni has carved her own niche in the South film industry and has won several accolades for her stellar performances. The actor kickstarted her journey in acting with Ye Maaya Chesave that bagged her several awards. After emerging as one of the leading actors, she has given the audience several blockbuster movies like Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Dookudu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Kaththi, Theri, Rangasthalam, and many more. Samantha Akkineni also has contributed to various foundations to support various social causes.

Upasana Konidela, the wife of Ram Charan, is quite famous for her relentless work towards supporting social causes. Apart from fans love her fashion sense and style and gives the audience some major fashion goals. Samantha Akkineni and Upasana Konidela were spotted wearing similar yellow coloured saree and fans have found themselves in a major fix. Take a look and decide who sported the yellow saree better:

Samantha Akkineni and Upasana Konidela in yellow saree

Samantha Akkineni sported a yellow saree while she was attending an event. Akkineni was spotted donning a gorgeous chich yellow raw mango coloured saree. The actor's saree look reminded the fans of the glorious 80s looks.

The actor teamed up the saree adorned with floral design and a silky off-the-shoulder blouse of the same raw mango colour. She paired the six-yard saree with beautiful pair of earrings. Akkineni opted for more of vintage ethnic makeup and went for nude-dewy face and strong brows. Check out the picture shared by Samantha Akkineni:

Upasana Konidela looked gorgeous for one of her photoshoots. She can be seen sporting a yellow Banarasi silk saree in the picture below. Konidela teamed up her saree with matching yellow coloured short sleeves blouse. She completed her look by opting for a statement necklace and opted for basic makeup and wavy hairstyle. The young entrepreneur donned a handwoven yellow saree. She has shown her support and outfits that are handwoven. She accompanied the picture with a caption, ''In a world full of trends, I want to remain a classic! Trying my best to get comfortable in a saree''

Fans quickly noticed the similarities in their outfits and the looks sported by Samantha Akkineni and Upasana Konidela. The blouse style, the jewellery, and the embroidery designs are what caught the attention of the audience. The fashionistas always impress the fans with their fashion sense and style.

