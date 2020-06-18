Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Female Actors Who Played Lawyers In Movies

Several actors in Bollywood played roles and of various professionals like lawyers, doctors, politicians, police, etc and become very popular with their portrayal of such characters. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan are two such actors who have essayed the popular role of a lawyer in movies. With all that said now, here are other female actors in Bollywood that essayed the role of a lawyer in movies and nailed it:

Female actors who have played the role of lawyer and nailed it

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in 'Veer Di Wedding'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja essayed a lead role in 2018's Shashanka Ghosh's Veer Di Wedding. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shiksha Talsania in prominent roles. The flick that received three Filmfare nominations shows Sonam Kapoor essaying the role of blossoming prosecutor in Delhi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Aitraaz'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has played various roles through her acting career, however, he role in Aitraaz garnered the actor wide appreciation. Kareena Kapoor Khan's character's situation added an extra edge to the courtroom drama in the flick. Kapoor's husband (role played by Akshay Kumar) is fighting a case where he is accused of sexually harassing by his ex-girlfriend, who is now his boss at the office. Kareena Kapoor's role doubts heer husband actions, however, she decided to find out the truth and fight for his husband. Viewers loved watching Kapoor in a unique role.

Rani Mukerji in 'Veer-Zaara'

Rani Mukerji rocked her role in the Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara and viewers loved her performance and Mukerji even fetched IIFA and Producers Guild Awards for the movie. With aims to seek justice, Rani Mukerji's role crosses national borders to carry all the investigations. With aims to save Veer, she goes to visit Zaara, who now lives in India. Mukerji plays the role of a sincere lawyer who aims to get the women in Pakistan justice.

Rekha in 'Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye'

Rekha's role as Shakuntala in Mujhe Insaaf Chahiye bagged her a nomination for Filmfare Award and that was the only nomination for the flick. One of the highest-grossing movies of 1983, viewers loved Rekha in this unique role. She can be seen essaying the role of a lawyer that fights for the rights of woman and she takes up the case of Suresh Ray (Mithun Chakraborty) and Malati (Rati Agnihotri). The plot showcases Malati being pregnant with a child, whose father is Suresh Ray, however, Ray declines to marry Malati. Rekha's character successfully wins the case through her detailed investigations and epic statements.

Smita Patil in 'Aaj Ki Awaaz'

Smita Patil nailed the role of a lawyer in Aaj Ki Awaaz, directed by Ravi Chopra. The 1984 film shows Smita Patil's character losing the court matter where she is the prosecutor where Prof. Prabhat (Raj Babbar) is fighting a case against Suresh Thakar (Dalip Tahil) for accusing of rape. The accused Thakar frees himself and later assassinates Prabhat's sister and Public Prosecutor Rajni V. Deshmukh (Smita Patil) takes the responsibility of seeking justice. Patil's performance was widely appreciated by the audience and it fetched her Filmfare Award.

