'It's More Than Just A Horror Film': Samantha Akkineni On Her Next With Ashwin Saravanan

Samantha Akkineni dominated the year 2019 with three successful films. She is now set to feature in an upcoming Tamil horror flick, which will be helmed by acclaimed filmmaker, Ashwin Saravanan. Samantha Akkineni is certainly excited about her upcoming project, as she took to social media to share details about the film, as well as claim that it was much more than just another horror film.

Samantha Akkineni claims the movie 'will be more than just a horror film'

It’s going to be much more than just a horror film 🙏🥰 https://t.co/sNq2608B9S — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 26, 2020

Above is the post that Samantha Akkineni tweeted on her official twitter page. She also retweeted a report that announced her involvement in the project. The post also claimed that this would be Samantha Akkineni's first proper horror film and that the official announcement would be made soon. In the caption for her post, Samantha Akkineni claimed that this film would be much more than just a horror film.

According to various reports, the movie will be produced by Sony Entertainment. Ashwin Saravanan, best known for directing films such as Maya and Game Over, will be the man behind the camera. Reportedly, Prasanna is also involved in the project and is set to play an important role. According to predictions, the movie will begin filming in March of 2020 and will warp up within two months.

Samantha Akkineni is also set to make her debut into Bollywood, as well as the digital space, with a prominent role in The Family Man Season 2. Reportedly, Samantha Akkineni turned down the offer to feature in the Hindi remake of her own film, U-Turn. U-Turn has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu, and both versions starred Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. However, the Hindi remake will allegedly star Taapsee Pannu as the lead.

