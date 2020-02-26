Samantha Akkineni Speaks About 'Jaanu' Debacle And How It Changed Her Life

Samantha Akkineni is one of the A-listers of the South Indian film industry. It has been a decade since Samantha stepped foot in the film industry and February 26, 2020 marks completion of a full decade of the actor in the industry since her debut. Samantha Akkineni recently starred alongside Sharwanand in the Tamil film titled Jaanu which hit the silver screens on February 7, 2020. However, unlike most of her films, Jaanu tanked at the box office as Sharwanand and Samantha's chemistry did not succeed to rule over the audience's hearts. Recently, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor spoke about the failure of Jaanu and how it changed her life.

Samantha Akkineni on how Jaanu changed her life

Recently, Akkineni decided to interact with 7.8 million of her followers on Twitter. The actor was overwhelmed by the immense love showered by her fans online. One of her followers shared his take about her recent film Jaanu and appreciated her performance in the film. Samantha retweeted the post and thanked her follower by stating that irrespective of the box office result of the film, she has learnt to give a little more of herself and to her art and for that, she will always be grateful to Jaanu. A lot of other followers including her contemporaries also took to Twitter to congratulate her for completing ten successful years in the film industry.

Thankyou ... irrespective of the box office result .. this film changed me .. I learnt to give a little more of myself to my art .. and for that I will always be grateful for #Jaanu .. your kind words will stay with me 🙏 https://t.co/jbl9ShKqhY — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 25, 2020

