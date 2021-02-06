Samantha Akkineni Extends Gratitude To Her 'family' For 15 Million Followers On Instagram

Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram on February 2 to share a video of her thanking fans for 15 M followers. In the video, the actor said that she just finished shooting and she had a little surprise waiting for her 15 million followers on Instagram. Akkineni extended gratitude to her social media family and said that she had not achieved this alone, this is all because of her fans.

Furthermore, she thanked fans for every single like, comment, appreciation and for always motivating her to do better. Samantha was spotted donning a no-makeup makeup look and black polka dot blouse. Samantha Akkineni's Instagram followers sent in congratulatory wishes for the actor. Several users also appreciated by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram update.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni's weekly roundup: Here's a look at what the actor was up to

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni's emoji, KGF 2's release date and other newsmakers of regional cinema

Samantha Akkineni's happy pictures

Earlier, Samantha Akkineni shared pictures of her where she is seen flashing a wide smile as she posed for pictures. The actor is spotted donning a brown blouse with knot detailing. She paired the blouse with denim. For makeup and hair, she kept it subtle with nude makeup look and open hair look. Samantha Akkineni added a thoughtful caption to her pictures. She wrote, "The joy in being able to pause and re-center". Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photos.

Also Read| Samantha Akkineni's latest post depicts 'the joy in being able to pause and re-center'

Samantha Akkineni is quite active on her Instagram. From sharing pictures from photoshoot to updating her fans with her day to day activities, the actor does it all. The actor shared several pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, she is seen donning a brown mesh designed dress complemented with an open back. Carrying subtle makeup, Samantha Akkineni was seen playing with her hair as she posed for pictures. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's photos.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni's movies have created a huge buzz and she will be seen next in the Vignesh Shivan directed film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film will see Samantha Akkineni opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The trailer of the film has gotten fans quite excited as they wait eagerly for the film's release. Besides that, Samantha Akkineni will also be seen in an untitled Ashwin Saravanan helmed project. She was last seen in the film Jaanu and will be next seen in the second season of The Family Man.

Also Read| Allu Arjun gets emotional on Samantha Akkineni's 'Sam Jam'; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.