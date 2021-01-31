Samantha Akkineni's Emoji, KGF 2's Release Date And Other Newsmakers Of Regional Cinema

Social media has undeniably become one of the major sources of information and a tool of communication for everyone across the globe. Netizens also get their daily dose of entertainment news about their favourite celebrities through various social media platforms. Here's a list of top social media posts by celebrities of the South Indian film industry, that went on to make headlines last week, i.e. from January 23, 2021, to January 30, 2021.

Samantha Akkineni's emoji launch

A Twitter emoji for the season two of Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man was launched. It features Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. The Family Man 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, 2021.

Varun Tej's boxing film Ghani gets a release date

Varun Tej Konidela made headlines after the first-look poster and teaser of his upcoming Telugu film titled Ghani was released last week. Now, on January 28, 2021, the makers of the film finally announced the release date of the highly-anticipated boxing film. Sharing the poster of Ghani on his Instagram Stories, Varun wrote, "Entering the ring this July, #GhaniOnJuly30".

Take a look:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Jana Gana Mana promo released

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day of India on January 26, 2021, the official promo of Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana was released by the makers. Soon after it was dropped on YouTube, the film's promo started trending at No. 1 with over 200k likes and 2 million views in a day. The 38-year-old took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place” - Mahatma Gandhi. #JanaGanaMana Promo! 2 million views and counting!".

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram post below:

KGF: Chapter 2 release date finally announced

After dropping the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming second instalment in the KGF franchise a week ago, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 finally announced the release date of the Yash starrer. Yesterday, Yash took to his Instagram handle to reveal the upcoming Kannada film's release date and wrote, "Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set". KGF: Chapter 2 will hit the big screen on July 16, 2021."

Pooja Hedge shares BTS photo from a song shoot

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle to share a "candid BTS" photograph of herself from what appears to be her makeup room. Sharing the picture, Pooja revealed that the BTS picture is from a song shoot and asked fans to guess the song. She wrote, "A candid BTS and a bear claw #songshoot #guessthesong".

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below:

Allu Arjun's Pushpa gets a release date

One of the highly-anticipated Telugu action-thriller, Allu Arjun's Pushpa finally got a release date. The Sukumar directorial will hit the silver screens on August 13, 2021. Sharing a new poster of Pushpa, Allu Arjun wrote, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @thisisdsp".

