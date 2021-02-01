'Rangasthalam' Cast: Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni And Others Part Of The Action-drama

Rangasthalam is a Telugu periodic action drama penned and directed by filmmaker Sukumar. Rangasthalam is bankrolled by Y. Naveen, Y. Ravi Shankar and C. V. Mohan under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It follows the story of two brothers living in a fictional village in the 1980s. Take a look at the cast of Rangasthalam.

Rangasthalam cast

Ram Charan as Chelluboina Chittibabu

Ram Charan is best known for his appearances in Telugu films. The south superstar made his debut with the successful action film Chirutha, released in 2007. He also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South for Chirutha. Some of Ram Charan's best films include Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Bruce Lee: The Fighter and many others.

Also Read | Pattas movie cast: Details about actors and their characters in the 2020 action-drama

Samantha Akkineni as Ramalakshmi

Samantha Akkineni periodically appears in Telugu and Tamil films. She has also garnered success in television shows and web series. Samantha Akkineni also made a cameo appearance in the Bollywood film, Ekk Deewana Tha. She is best known for her films like Dookudu (2011), Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu (2012), Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Kaththi (2014) among many others.

Also Read | 'Hulchul' cast: Akshaye Khanna as Jai, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Anjali and others

Aadhi Pinisetty as Chelluboina Kumar Babu

Aadhi Pinisetty is best known for his Tamil and Telugu films. He made his acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu film, Oka `V` Chitram. Aadhi Pinisetty came into the limelight with his Tamil film, Eeram. Released in 2009, the film was helmed by S. Shankar. Aadhi is the son of filmmaker Ravi Raja Pinisetty.

Also Read | Aayatya Gharat Gharoba's cast includes Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf & more; check out

Jagapathi Babu as President Phanindra Bhupathi

Apart from starring in Telugu films, Jagapathi Babu has also appeared in a few Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. The actor began his career in acting, almost 31 years ago. Jagapathi Babu has received 4 Filmfare Awards. The star has churned out over 120 feature films.

Also Read | 'Sex and The City' to have COVID-19 as part of revival; reveals Sarah Jessica Parker

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.