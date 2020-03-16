Samantha Akkineni Opens Up On Being Called 'flop Heroine' After 'Jaanu's' BO Failure

Samantha Akkineni, who was last seen in C. Prem Kumar's Jaanu, seems to be at the receiving end of the moviegoers. The actor, whose first movie of 2020- Jaanu turned out to be a box office debacle was reported to be termed as a 'flop actor' by umpteen moviegoers. In a recent media interview with a leading tabloid, Samantha Akkineni had a few words of wisdom for all the moviegoers who called her a 'flop actor'. Here is what she had to say.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Celebrates Tamannaah's 15 Years In Industry, Calls Her 'firecracker'

Samantha Akkineni replies to being called 'flop actor' after Jaanu's debacle

Jaanu, starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead was an official remake of Tamil film '96. Although the movie was appreciated by the critics, but failed to garner the expected returns at the box office. Looking at Jaanu's dismal performance at the box office, the cine-goers started targeting Samantha Akkineni, by calling her a flop actor.

In a recent interview, Samantha revealed that it is only the female actor who falls prey to public scrutiny. Whereas, male actors are never the reason for a movie's failure. Their flop movies are neither called out nor criticised. In the interview published on an online portal, Samantha condemned moviegoers for barging her with negative comments. She also addressed the pay disparity prevalent in the entertainment industry.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Opts Out Of Nayanthara-starrer Film Because Of Pregnancy?

Also Read | Did Samantha Akkineni Turn Down A Film With 'Jaanu' Co-star Sharwanand?

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni has a number of film projects lined up. Reports have it that Samantha has been signed on for director Vignesh Sivan's directorial. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee soon. Besides the romantic film, Samantha Akkineni is expected to make her digital debut with Raj and DK's The Family Man 2. The series, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, reportedly is in the pre-production stage. However, the makers have not revealed any details about Samantha's part in the series.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Speaks About 'Jaanu' Debacle And How It Changed Her Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.