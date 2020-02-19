Did Samantha Akkineni Turn Down A Film With 'Jaanu' Co-star Sharwanand?

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who predominately works in Tamil and Telugu films, has set the Box-Office on fire with her performances. But her last release, Jaanu, along with actor Sharwanand, failed to attract the audience and fans. Recently, a report making rounds on the table stated that Samantha Akkineni has stepped back from Ajay Bhupathi's upcoming film Maha Samudram. Interestingly, the makers of Maha Samudram wanted to cast Jaanu stars in the lead.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Opens Up About Her Taking A Break From Films. Read More

A report published by a leading entertainment portal has stated that because of the performance of Jaanu at the Box-Office, Samantha Akkineni is turning down the project with Sharwanand. Reportedly, the director Ajay Bhupati wrote the script a long time back, and after struggling for a while Samantha and Sharwanand came on board for the film. However, the reports on the table suggest something else.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Happiness For Nithiin And Shalini’s Engagement

It is also reported that Ajay Bhupati is now hunting for an actor to play the female lead of Maha Samudram. It is speculated that he might approach Aditi Rao Hydari for the project. Whereas, no official statement or confirmation has been made from either side.

READ | Samantha Akkineni And Nayanthara's Big Project 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' Announced

For the unversed, Jaanu, a Telugu language film, was released on February 7, 2020. The lead actors Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand left no stone unturned to promote their films before the release. The rom-com was a remake of a Tamil film 96. Reportedly, 96 performed extremely well at the box-office, and the makers of Jaanu expected the same. But the results turned the tables upside down when Samantha and Sharwananad's chemistry failed to grab the eyeballs of the audience. Despite opening with a positive response from critics, the film resulted in being a box-office dud.

READ | Samantha Akkineni Is In Love With Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Romantic Track Ay Pilla

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sharwanand Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.