Samantha Akkineni Reacts To Her Separation Rumours With Naga Chaitanya; Snaps At Reporter

Social media has been buzzing for a while with reports of Telugu superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's rough marital patch. Several reports have hinted at the duo headed towards splitting up after nearly four years of marriage. However, Samantha is yet to break the silence on the matter. Most recently, the actor snapped at a reporter for asking about the same.

Only days after The Family Man 2 actor changed her name from Samantha Akkineni to ‘S’ on her social media profiles as well as the actor didn't attend her father-in-law Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations, a reporter asked Samantha to comment on the situation. The Family Man 2 actor, who was visiting a temple on Saturday was asked if she was separating from Naga Chaitanya. The actor snapped at the reporter and asked if the reporter have ‘any sense’, asking such a question during a temple visit.

Sam really proud of you!! Some people don’t understand what to ask when .. Just loved that reply of yours !@Samanthaprabhu2

.

.#SamanthaAkkineni #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Samantha pic.twitter.com/5RUO5bbhbz — Multi Fandom (@multifandom5928) September 18, 2021

Showing how agitated she was, the actor was seen pointing at her head while questioning the reporter. Samantha walked off and didn’t add anything to the reporter’s pleasing. While many of her fans lauded the swift and strong reply to the question, a few others took it as a hint that the rumours are real as she snapped instead of replying. Neither Samantha nor Chaitanya has commented on the same to date.

Chaitanya and Samantha's troubled marriage

According to reports, Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna is involved in the duo's troubled relationship with efforts to help. The separation rumours gained popularity after the U-Turn actor dropped the Akkineni surname from her social media accounts. The actor dropped the surname 'Akkineni' from her social media handles raising curiosity among fans and followers. However, the duo has never had any trouble to date which is known to the public. Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017, and frequently share adorable photos on their social media feed with a slight hint of PDA.

On the work front

Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor. The actor has wrapped up shooting for the movie, which is slated to release on Christmas this year. The actor was seen cutting the cake at his wrap-up celebrations. Meanwhile, the release of the Naga Chaitanya film Thank You has been postponed to September 24. On the other hand, Samantha, who gained attention after her stint in The Family Man 2, will next be seen in Gunasekhar's mythical film Shaakuntalam.

Image: Instagram