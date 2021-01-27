Samantha Akkineni Reveals Her Best Memory From The Year 2020 In Q&A Session

Samantha Akkineni has a huge fan following on her Instagram account where she interacts with her 14 million followers. The actor took to her social media handle and had a Q&A session with her fans. During the session, she revealed what is her best memory from the year 2020.

Samantha was asked by her fans to name her best memory from 2020. The actor posted a picture from Rana Daggubati’s wedding ceremony. In the picture, several other celebrities were seen along with Samantha and the groom and bride. Check out the post of the same below.

South Indian actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied the know on August 8th, 2020. They got married at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad and while the Baahubali actor looked dapper in metallic kurta dhoti, Miheeka too looked regal as she wore a bejewelled lehenga and real diamonds. Check out some of their pictures from the wedding below.

Rana Daggubati's wedding

Samantha Akkineni's instagram

On another note, Samantha Akkineni uploaded a picture of herself in a brown dress. The actor left her hair open in curls and went for a minimum makeup look with nude lips. The actor also wore minimum jewellery to go with her outfit, check out the latest post on her Instagram profile below.

Fans react

Samantha Akkineni's photos are always very well received by her fans who flooded the post with numerous comments and reactions. A number of people flocked to the post and expressed how much they miss watching the actor's movies on the big screen. Several other fans of the actor wrote in the comments that they loved and enjoyed watching her in her previous film. Check out some of the fan comments on her Instagram below.

Many other people sent her much love and warm regards on the post and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of other fans wrote in the comments that she is inspirational and wished her luck for his career and future endeavours. A lot of other fans also requested her to post more such pictures and videos on her profile. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

