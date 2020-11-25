Samantha Akkineni Takes A Bicycle Ride In Maldives; See Pic

Samantha Akkineni is spending her holidays in Maldives. The actor has been updating her social media handle with pictures from her trip. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared a picture as she went on a bicycle ride.

Samantha Akkineni's goes on a bicycle ride

Samantha Akkineni was seen wearing a pink crop top with a pair of blue denim shorts and wore a hat to complete the look. The actor posed alongside her bicycle and was all smiles for the camera. In the caption, she included several emojis like a heart, beach waves, palm tree, a fish and that of a face. Check out the picture below.

Netizens react to Samantha Akkineni's photo

As soon as the post went up, a number of netizens flocked to leave their comments and reactions on it. Numerous fans showered the actor with love and warm wishes. Several fans of the actor commented on the picture that the actor looked beautiful.

A number of other fans left heart and kiss emojis on the post to show that they loved the picture of Samantha. A few other people complimented her for the gorgeous picture. Check out some of the comments by fans below.

Samantha Akkineni's travel photos

Previously, Samantha had posted several pictures from her holiday trip in the Maldives. In the previous picture, the actor was seen wearing a kaftan cover-up as she stood against the ocean in the background. Check out the picture below.

In the latest post of Samantha Akkineni’s Instagram, she shared a short video of the dolphins she had spotted. The video was shot by her husband Naga Chaitanya. Check out the post below.

Samantha Akkineni's photos

Samantha Akkineni on the work front

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni was previously seen in C Prem Kumar’s Telugu film, Jaanu. The actor shared the screen with Sharwanand who portrayed the lead role in the film. The movie is a romantic film and is a remake of Tamil film ’96. It was received well by fans and critics alike.

Samantha also has a couple of projects in the pipeline. She is working on a film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Thalapathy 65. Apart from these, she will be featured in a web series, The Family Man season 2.

