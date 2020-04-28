Samantha Akkineni Turns 32, Husband Naga Chaitanya Bakes Cake Amid Lockdown

Ever since Samantha Akkineni dipped her toes in the South Indian film industry, the actor has managed to create a niche for herself in the hearts of masses with her indelible performances. Today, on April 28, Samantha Akkineni celebrates her 32nd birthday and her fans, on social media, have been outpouring love and wishes on the actor. However, Samantha Akkineni’s husband Naga Chaitanya went the extra mile to wish his wife, as he baked a cake for her 'quarantined' birthday.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Mother-in-law Spills Reveals That The 'Jaanu' Actor 'does Not Cook'

Recently, actor Samantha Akkineni took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures and videos, which features the actor and her husband, Naga Chaitanya. In one such video, Naga Chaitanya can be seen testing his culinary skills, as he is seen baking two birthday cakes for Samantha. Naga Chaitanya was also accompanied by their little pet. Another picture features Samantha Akkineni, who can be seen praying as she is ready to cut the cake. With the picture shared, Samantha wrote: "Family ❤️ .... (no points for guessing what I am praying for )". Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Nandini Reddy Dismisses Rumours Of Working With Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya

Also Read | Naga Chaitanya's 'perfect' Moment With Pet Hash Makes Samantha Akkineni Go All Hearts

Fans wish Samantha on her birthday

Wishing Talented Actress, KindHearted @Samanthaprabhu2 A Very Happy Birthday On Behalf of @chay_akkineni Fans.



We Wish You Great Success, Health & All The Best For Your Future Projects #SamanthaAkkineni#HappyBirthdaySamantha pic.twitter.com/LxR7jxGUWN — NagaChaitanya Fans (@ChayAkkineni_FC) April 27, 2020

Happy birthday to very talented one of most intelligent and entertaining actress @Samanthaprabhu2 wish you a very happy birthday queen beautiful and goergours actress #HBDsamantha #SamanthaAkkineni #HappyBirthdaySamantha #HBDSamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/taiiNTqf5V — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRa96478648) April 28, 2020

#HBDsamantha ❤#SamanthaAkkineni 💃#HappyBirthdaySamantha🤸‍♀

Happy Birthday OhBaby 💃

For me, Ohbaby was one of the best films ever made.

I sobbed continuously for most of the scenes in the film.

Its quite impressive and undisputed journey ❤ pic.twitter.com/iCyL9sHxAw — SIVA (@sivasankarsam) April 28, 2020

On the professional front, Samantha will be next seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man 2. However, the release date of The Family Man 2 is yet to be announced. Samantha, post lockdown, is also set to star in a female-centric bilingual film, which will be directed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Mother-in-law Spills Reveals That The 'Jaanu' Actor 'does Not Cook'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.