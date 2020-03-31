Samantha Akkineni To Team Up With Singeetam Rao For Bangalore Nagarathnamma Biopic?

Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao of Apoorva Sagodharargal fame is all set to make a comeback to the movies. He is reportedly working on a biopic based on singer and activist Bangalore Nagarathnamma. The director, who last directed animation movie- Ghatothkach (2008), has reportedly approached Samantha Akkineni to play the titular role in the film. Reports claim the director narrated the script of the movie to the Oh Baby actor, and it seems that she has loved the story.

Samantha Akkineni in Bangalore Nagarathnamma biopic?

On Tuesday, rumour mills were abuzz that director Singeetam Srinivasan Rao has approached Samantha Akkineni for Bangalore Nagarathnamma biopic. Reportedly, the actor has liked the script, so much that she has decided to walk out of all her existing Tamil projects to work in the Bangalore Nagarathnamma biopic. The forthcoming movie that is in the pre-production stage is reported to go on floors by the end of 2020.

Reports claim the filmmaker is presently developing the script of the biopic. According to media reports, Bangalore Nagarathnamma biopic will depict the ups and downs faced by the Carnatic singer and activist during the pre-Independence era. The makers of the Bangalore Nagarathnamma biopic will reportedly make an official announcement about the film soon.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha Akkineni has several film projects lined up. Reports have it that Samantha has been signed on for director Vignesh Sivan's directorial. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is reported to be a love story. The forthcoming movie is slated to hit the marquee soon.

Besides the romantic film, Samantha Akkineni is expected to make her digital debut with Raj and DK's The Family Man 2. The series, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production stage. However, the makers have not revealed any details about Samantha's part in the series.

