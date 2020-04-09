Samantha Akkineni Exudes Her Old World Charm As Seen In An Unseen Pic By Venkat Ram

Earlier this year, photographer Venkat Ram stunned everybody with his iconic work. He recreated the exemplary works of painter Raja Ravi Varma where he got famous South Indian actors to pose as models for him just like in the portraits made by painter Ravi Varma as he photographed them. Samantha Akkineni was one of the many actors who posed for him.

Recently, the photographer took to his Instagram account and shared an unseen picture of Samatha holding the portrait in her hand, dressed for the shoot. The picture was not a part of the calendar for which the whole shoot was done but belongs to the same collection. Check out her picture in which she can be seen channelling old-world charm in the unseen picture shared by photographer Venkat Ram.

Samantha Akkineni's unseen picture from Venkat Ram

Samantha Akkineni's picture for the calendar- Naam

Some more behind the scenes pictures of Samantha Akkineni when she was shooting with Venkat Ram

Many female stars from the South Indian film industry were featured in the calendar called Naam. Actor Ramya Krishnan appeared as mythological character Damayanti. Shruti Haasan was Lady in the Moonlight and Rani of Kurupam. Shobana was seen replicating the portrait of Ravi Varma's daughter Mahaprabha. Kadambari and Priyadarshini Govind portrayed a portrait of a new, sophisticated Bengali lady. Aishwarya Rajessh was Rani of Pudukottai. Check out some of those pictures below.

