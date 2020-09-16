Samantha Akkineni Shares Video Of Delicious Plant-based Biryani Cooked By Her Chef

Samantha Akkineni has established her niche as an actor in the industry of a decade now. She is making the most of the lockdown time by working on her home garden. She often shares glimpses of her home garden on her social media showing her fans her homegrown veggies. She recently shared a video of Biryani cooked with the homegrown vegetable by her private chef Kairavi Mehta. Take a look:

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Crosses 12M Followers On Instagram, Shares Glamorous Pic Of Herself

Samantha Akkineni's plant-based biryani

Gardening enthusiast Samantha Akkineni quite often shares pictures and videos of her homegrown veggies on her Instagram. She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a video of a Biryani cooked by their family chef Kairavi Mehta. She cooked for them a vegetable-based biryani.

Samantha Akkineni's lunch was cooked with the homegrown veggies as she mentioned. The biryani looked delicious as she scoops it from the 'kadhai'. Kairavi Mehta shared a snap of an empty vessel to show that Samantha Akkineni had finished the entire Biryani without leaving anything to waste. She captioned the picture as, "This makes me happy".

Source: Kairavi Mehta's IG

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Feels 'flawless With No Filter' In Her Latest Selfie; See Photo

A sneak peek into Samantha Akkineni's Instagram

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram is filled with photos from her professional as well as personal life. Akkineni's photos are usually very aesthetically pleasing to watch. She also shares a lot of videos and pictures of her homegrown garden and veggies. Recently, she shared two pictures of her holding a bunch of her homegrown carrots.

She has a glow on her face which shows how satisfied she is with her carrots. She added a funny caption along with the post. She wrote, "The menu this week ... Carrot juice, carrot pachadi, carrot halwa, carrot fry, carrot pakode, carrot idli, carrot samosa #growwithme".

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Her Grooming Session, Calls It Her 'favourite Routine'

Samantha Akkineni recently gave tips on how to sow seeds and let them germinate. She spoke about how one should sow them and expose them to sunlight. She also mentioned about watering the seeds carefully and transferring them to a bigger plant after they grow into a sapling. She further wrote a long caption mentioning the process of sowing seeds to growing them into a sapling. Take a look:

On the work front

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in a Telugu movie, titled Jaanu. Her next project is Manoj Bajpayee's action-thriller series, The Family Man season 2. However, no details of her character have been revealed yet. After that, Akkineni will also be seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Her Grooming Session, Calls It Her 'favourite Routine'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.