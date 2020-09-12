Samantha Akkineni Feels 'flawless With No Filter' In Her Latest Selfie; See Photo

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni treats her fans and followers with regular postings on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a photo of herself through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor’s no filter selfie look as she has penned a motivational caption along with the post. Check out Samantha Akkineni’s latest picture on the photo-sharing platform:

Samantha Akkineni flaunts 'no filter' selfie on social media

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself through her official Instagram handle on September 11, 2020, Friday. She has donned a stylish grey top and teamed it with a pair of black pants. She has opted for minimal accessories with distinct ear studs with the outfit. For a complete look, she has tied her hair casually.

Samantha Akkineni’s recent social media selfie features her lying on the bed. Her pet dog is also visible in the frame with the actor. In the caption accompanying her Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni has created a motivational rhyme. The South Indian star has expressed the feeling of being confident in their skin. She penned, “To feel flawless with no filter, To feel magical in your own shoes, To feel confident in your own skin, Coz truly there is no one like you”. Check out Samantha Akkineni’s latest no filter selfie on the social media platform:

Responses to Samantha Akkineni’s photo

Within a few hours of sharing the no filter selfie on Instagram, Samantha Akkineni garnered more than 1.1 million likes and around 4000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities shared their responses on the social media post. Many among them wrote appreciative words and called the actor beautiful.

Also read: Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan's Wedding Pictures Release Online; See Here

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

They also applauded her luminous skin on Instagram. On the other hand, various fans expressed themselves through a host of Emoticons such as heart-eyed smileys, hearts, fire, blossoms, rose, claps, and happy faces, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Samantha Akkineni’s recent social media post that you must check out.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Also read: Sangeita Chauhaan Shares Beautiful Invite For Her Wedding With Manish Raisinghan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.