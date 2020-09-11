Samantha Akkineni Shares Glimpse Of Her Grooming Session, Calls It Her 'favourite Routine'

Samantha Akkineni recently gave a glimpse of her favourite skincare routine. In the video, the actor was seen grooming her face with a facial massager. Samantha Akkineni’s skin was glowing as she moved the massager in circular motions. The actor shared her video calling it her ‘favourite routine’. Samantha Akkineni is seen donning a casual look for her routine. She was seen wearing a black graphic t-shirt. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram story.

Samantha Akkineni's fashion label

Samantha Akkineni is all set to launch her fashion label. On September 6, Samantha Akkineni posted a series of pictures and videos making an official announcement regarding her fashion label. She said, "Saaki @saaki.world is finally here! Saaki has been a dream of mine, and my baby for many months. ...It is a reflection of my love for fashion and my journey in life." (sic) Samantha further added, "Before I even started my acting career, I was enamoured by fashionable people and styles in magazines." (sic) She also revealed that the fashion label would be launched soon.

What's next for Samantha Akkineni?

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in a Telugu movie Jaanu. Next, the actor will be seen in the second season of Manoj Bajpayee’s action-thriller series The Family Man. Samantha Akkineni’s character in the second season is yet to be announced. The web series is expected to air in October 2020.

Samantha Akkineni will be next seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, is a romantic comedy that will see Samantha and Nayanthara against each other onscreen. A few weeks ago, the title poster of the film was released online, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The movie is written by Vignesh Sivan, and bankrolled by Lalit Kumar under his production banner. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Besides the upcomer, Samantha Akkineni has Game Over (2019) fame Ashwin Sharavanan's untitled horror film with Prasanna. The movie is currently in pre-production and expected to go on floors soon after the coronavirus scare subsides.

