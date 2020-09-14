Samantha Akkineni Crosses 12M Followers On Instagram, Shares Glamorous Pic Of Herself

Majili actor Samantha Akkineni has crossed the 12 million mark on Instagram. The actor took to her Instagram handle on Monday, September 14, 2020, to express her gratitude to fans for all their love and support. Samantha went to share a glamorous and stunning post for her followers. Fans have also been flooding the comment section by writing on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared a picture of herself striking a stunning pose. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a choker neck steel grey gown that consists of shimmer and pleats. She also completed her look by opting for a bun hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied mascara, and nude lips.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note as she reaches the 12 million mark. She wrote, “12 million ♥ï¸Now and forever♥ï¸ Thank you for this amazing shot @vaishnavpraveen @thehouseofpixels”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice. The post has been garnering heaps of praise and several likes from netizens. Some of the users commented saying how the actor deserves all the happiness, while went on to praise her acting skills and personality. One of the users wrote, “No one deserves this more than you! â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ we love you!” while the other one wrote, “Gorgeous picture”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this post, Samantha often goes on to share other posts on her gram keeping her fans updated. The avid social media user that she is, the actor shares several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and much more on giving glimpses of her professional and personal life. She recently shared a picture of her chilling with her dog. The actor can be seen lying down and beside Samantha is her little pet. She also penned a sweet note for her dog where she went on to praise him for being with her. Take a look at the post.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in a Telugu movie Jaanu. She will now next be seen in Manoj Bajpayee’s action-thriller series The Family Man season two. Details about the actor’s character are yet to be announced by the makers of the series. The web series is also expected to premiere in October 2020. Post that, Akkineni will also be seen in Vignesh Sivan's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles. No much details about the film have been disclosed by the makers or the cast of the much-awaited movie.

