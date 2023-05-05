Samantha Shares Glimpse Of Her Birthday Celebrations On Citadel Set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram handle to share a post about her birthday celebrations. Across 10 pictures, she shared a glimpse into what her birthday week looked like. The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28 this year and shared some photos from celebrations with her team.

Samantha's team celebrates her birthday

Samantha's caption spoke of a list of simple rules she had asked those around her to follow for her birthday. The list included no surprises, no cake and no balloons. Samantha's pictures went on to show how her team adhered to none of these rules and still went ahead with a full-fledged birthday celebration.



The first picture showed Samantha dressed in a night suit seated in front of a cake with what appeared to be bits of festoons in her hair. Another picture showed her team picking the festoons out of her hair as Samantha smiled on. Samantha also attached a clip of the surprise that was sprung on her that showed her being led into the room scattered with blue balloons as streamers poured down on her. The actress, despite her "no surprises" rule, seemed genuinely happy to have experienced that moment.

Samantha celebrated birthday on Citadel sets

One of the pictures in the post also showed Samantha posing alongside her Citadel family. Three cakes could be seen laid out in front indicating that nobody on the Citadel sets adhered to Samantha's birthday rules either. The picture features Samantha, Varun Dhawan and action director Yannick Ben among others.

The rest of the pictures featured a few precious moments from the rest of Samantha's birthday week. These pictures included a sunset and a screenshot of Surya Gayatri Mantra. Samantha evidently prioritised spirituality at the time of her birthday, as the pictures also featured an early morning temple visit. Lastly, the Shaakuntalam actress' photo dump also included a picture of her dunked in an ice bath for muscle recovery followed by a screen recording of her ranking at number one in the category of 'popular Indian celebrities' on IMDb. Samantha is currently filming for action series Citadel, directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan.