Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Bruise Marks, Continues Her 'love Story' With Action

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a glimpse of her action side in her latest social media post. Although it was not clear whether the snap she shared, that of a bruised arm, was from her upcoming action-packed series Citadel or from a recent brand shoot she did with director Punit Malhotra, it appears the Shaakuntalam actress has truly embraced her action side. Judging by the high octane combat and action sequences in Citadel US version, it seems like Citadel India version, starring Samantha and Varun Dhawan, will give the stars ample opportunity to explore cinematic action.

Samantha shared a post on her Instagram stories, in which she showed off her bruised arm. The actress did not reveal her face in the snap and captioned it, "My love story with action." In the image, she wore a black gunji and blue denim. The bruises were scars of glory of sorts for the actress who gained pan-India recognition after playing the role of Raji in Raj & DK's directorial The Family Man 2.

Samantha shoots for Kushi

While Samantha has been busy embracing her action side with Citadel shoot, she will also be showcasing her soft and romantic side in Kushi, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The drama is set to release later this year on September 1. The Telugu-language family entertainer is helmed by Majili director Shiva Nirvana and produced under Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind Pushpa. The film marks the second collaboration between Samantha and Vijay after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of actor Savitri.

Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film was hugely anticipated by the fans of the actress but it failed to live up to expectations. After the film did not perform well at the box office, it premiered on OTT.