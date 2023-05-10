Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates Birthday With Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Kushi Set In Kashmir

Vijay Deverakonda, who turned 34 years old on May 9, celebrated his birthday with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. A video from the celebrations is going viral on the Internet, which appears to be from the sets of Kushi. In the video, the Dear Comrade star can be seen cutting the cake, looking handsome in a white T-shirt, brown pants, and a denim jacket. In the background, we can see Samantha, standing in an all-black ensemble, singing Happy Birthday.

A fan page shared the post on Twitter and captioned it as "Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Celebration at #Kushi sets." Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comment section. Vijay and Samantha will co-star for the second time after Mahanati, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh. Check out the post below:

On the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's birthday, the makers of Kushi unveiled the first song Na Rojaa Nuvve. He shared a poster of the song and wrote, "With full love (heart emoticon) Our 1st song from #Kushi. Check out the post below:

More about Kushi

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the romantic-comedy drama is scheduled to release on September 1. The movie will release in four regional languages - Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who rose to fame with Hridayam.

All about Vijay Deverakonda

The actor made his debut with Nuvvila in 2011 but rose to fame with Arjun Reddy (2017). The actor was immensely praised for his performance in the film and won Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu. He turned producer with Meeku Maathrame Cheptha in 2019. Apart from it, he also owns the fashion brand Rowdy Wear. Earlier, this year, he became the co-owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks, a volleyball team.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies

The actor was last seen in Liger with Ananya Panday. Next, he will be seen in Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also, he has an untitled film Sreeleela.