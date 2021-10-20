Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Vacay Mode In Rishikesh; Shares Glimpses Of Her Trip To The Hills

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying some time off work for the past few months. After wrapping up the shoot of her film Shakuntalam, the actor announced she wanted to take a break as she was continuously working for the past 11 years. Earlier, she went on a trip to Goa. This time, the Family Man 2 actor is enjoying herself in Rishikesh. The actor also shared glimpses of her pool in the hills and paid a visit to an ashram.

Taking to Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared glimpses of her trip to Rishikesh. The actor first shared a picture of her pool amidst the green hills. She also shared some snaps in which she captured the serene nature. Samantha also paid a visit to Shri Swami Puroshotam Nand Ji Maharaj Vashishth Ashram. She shared a picture of a piece of writings by the saint titled "What are we seeking? Happiness."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making rounds in headlines in the past few weeks after she announced her split from her husband, Naga Chaitanya. The actor was being accused of divorcing her husband for selfish reasons. Addressing such speculations, Samantha opened up and shared a note via social media. At first, Samantha thanked her fans for defending her against false rumours. She further wrote, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunities and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally has been relentless." "But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's relationship timeline

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of their first film together, Ye Maaya Chesave. The couple soon after started dating. After appearing in several more projects, the couple tied the knot in 2017, in a private ceremony in Goa. The speculations about their split surfaced on the internet when Samantha changed her name to S on her social media handles. They announced their split on October 2.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl