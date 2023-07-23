Samantha Ruth Prabhu Sports New Look Amid Sabbatical, Hansika Motwani Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a a break from work for health reasons. She has been keeping in touch with her social media followers by sharing pictures and videos from her sabbatical. Now, she is in the limelight again. on Sunday, July 23, the actress shared a video flaunting her new look.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her sabbatical break with a road trip.

Last year, the actress revealed that she was diagnosed with Myositis.

She will be next seen in Kushi.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces a new look during her sabbatical period

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen sporting a new look. Samantha has shortened her hair. Going by the clip, she was walking on the seashore. We can see a water body in the background.

Sharing the video, she simply dropped a white heart emoticon in the caption. Soon after she posted, Hansika Motwani was quick to drop a comment. She wrote, "Beautiful as always." Some of her fans have also flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Looks like you have understood the real meaning of life, I'm very happy for you." Another wrote, "Can't stop falling for you."

A few days ago, the actress was seen meditating with a group of people at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu taking a break from acting?

A week ago, the actress announced the wrap of the Indian version of Citadel and informed her fans that she'll be taking a short break as it did not seem like a bad thing. Earlier, a source close to Samantha told Republic Digital that she is taking a break to concentrate on improving her health.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film will release on September 1.