Samantha Ruth Prabhu Weighs In On North Vs South Debate: There's No...

Samantha Ruth Prabha gears up for the release of her upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release of the movie, the actress has given her view on movies being termed as North or South Indian. She also talks about the movie and its subject.

In a recent interview with ANI, Samantha talked about her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. She was asked about the barrier in South and North films. Samantha replied, “There’s no wall between North and South films now” She also said that she doesn't like to debate with anyone on the matter. The 35 years old actress added that she enjoyed working on films in all languages and that now even the audience is embracing movies in different languages.

Talking about the movie Samantha said that Shaakuntalam is a love story and “love is like a universe itself.” She added that the film is inspired by an old classic and that it shows the rich cultural heritage of the country. She also said that apart from the story the movie is also filled with high-level graphics and special effects. Samantha also revealed that she is excited but also nervous since the “budget of the film is quite high,” but she believes that the audience will love it.

About Shaakuntalam Movie

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a historical drama film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie is based on a popular play by Kalidasa called, ‘Shakuntala’. The movie will feature Samantha in the lead role along with Dev Mohan, Sachin Kehedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami and many more. The movie will hit theatres on April 14.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Before Shaakuntalam, Samantha was last seen in the movie Yashoda. She will be seen next in the movie Kushi along with Vijay Devrakonda. Samantha will also star in the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel. It will also star Varun Dhawan.