Samantha, Suniel Shetty React To Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement Photos

It was a special day in the Konidela family as Nagendra Babu's son Varun Tej got engaged to girlfriend and actress Lavanya Tripathi on June 9. Their official engagement announcement is a set of three photos with the caption: "Found my forever". The engagement post has received love from their celebrity friends.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement post

The couple exchanged the rings in the presence of their family and close friends. Soon after they shared similar photos on their respective Instagram handles, the couple's industry friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vennela Kishore wrote, "Congratulations," followed by heart emoticons.

Pragya Jaiswal commented, "Many congratulations u guys." Lakshmi Manchu, "Congrats you two. Here’s wishing you a lifetime of happiness." Allu Bobby wrote, "So lovely". Suniel Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej's sister Niharika Konidela and others dropped heart emoticons.

At the ceremony, the Konidela and Allu family - Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, with wife Upasana Kamineni, Allu Arjun, and Pawan Kalyan were snapped at Nagendra Babu's residence. Parents-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana wore simple yet elegant ensembles for the ceremony. On the other hand, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi opted for traditional outfits.

Walking through Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's hush-hush love story

(Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi from the sets of their movie | Image: Varun Tej/Instagram)

The newly-engaged couple fell in love on the sets of their first film together, Mister (released in 2017). They have also starred together in the 2018 film Antariksham 900KMPH. Currently, the couple is busy with their respective films. Varun Tej has several films lined up - Gandeevadhari Arjuna and VT 13 with Manushi Chhillar. The movie will mark the actress' Telugu debut.

On the other hand, Lavanya Tripathi will next star in Thanal, helmed by Ravindra Madhava. The actress made her acting debut with the TV show Pyaar Ka Bandhan. She has featured in several films such as Andala Rakshasi, Srirastu Subhamastu, Soggade Chinni Nayanam and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi.