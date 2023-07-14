Samantha's Hairstylist Pens Emotional Note After Actress Announces Break From Work

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday, confirmed that she is taking a short break from work. The actress shared a photo with the filmmaker duo Raj and DK on her social media handle to announce the wrap of Citadel India. In her post, the Shaakuntalam actress revealed that she'll be taking a break from acting. This came after reports suggesated that she wanted to focus on her health. On seeing the post, her hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar penned an emotional note and shared a bunch of pictures.

3 things you need to know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with myositis in 2022.

The actress was filming for Kushi when she was diagnosed.

The actress is yet to reveal when she will return to acting.

Rohit Bhatkar's note to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Rohit started the note recalling the times they have worked together, "2 years, 1 sensational music video, 3 movies, 7 brand campaigns, 2 editorials and lifetime of memories." Calling the 2-year journey a "beautful ride," Rohit added that he has been with her through difficult times as well as good ones.

He concluded the note by wishing Samantha "strength and power" as she embarks on a healing journey. He added, "Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that “you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire.” Towards the end, he wrote that they all will be waiting for her to come back stronger than ever. He has shared a series of happy pictures with Samantha on Instagram.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been vocal about her struggles

A few days ago, the actress shared a post on her Instagram Stories in which she revealed that the first half of the year was the "longest and hardest". Shortly after, she shared a note announcing that she is taking a break from acting. In her caption, she wrote that breaking doesn't seem like a bad thing. "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed," read the caption.

(Samantha posing with Raj and DK | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

She thanked the director duo for helping her fight "every single battle" and never ever giving up on her. "I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next," she concluded