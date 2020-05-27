Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Talks About 'A'hr Kayattam' And Working With Manju Warrier

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who last directed Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George starrer Chola, in a recent media interview, talked about his upcoming movie A'hr Kayattam. The film that stars Manju Warrier in the lead will traverse through the journey of two characters namely Maya and Akash, who meet each other through social media and decide to go on a trek to the Himalayas. Talking about the upcomer, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan said that the movie is about identity and different interpretations of the name Maya (played by Manju Warrier) in the Hindu mythology. He also revealed that the upcomer delves deeper into relationships and preconceived notions of society.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, who made his directorial debut with Malayalam film Oraalppokkam (2014) also expressed his joy over collaborating with Manju Warrier in A'hr Kayattam. He revealed that he had several discussions with Manju Warrier about cinema before collaborating on the film. He also revealed that when he approached Manju Warrier with the script of A'hr Kayattam, she immediately agreed. Further in the interview, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan expressed his admiration for Manju Warrier and said that he was taken aback by her dedication and hard work.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Has Taken The Time To Learn THIS New Thing Amid Lockdown; Watch

Also Read | Mohanlal Turns 60: Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly And Others Extend B'day Wishes

A'hr Kayattam, starring Manju Warrier in the lead also features Gaurav Ravindran, who made his acting debut with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Chola. A'hr Kayattam also marks the debut of Manju Warrier as a producer. She will be co-producing the film with Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's Niv Art Movies and Parrot Mount Pictures. The upcoming movie is currently in post-production and will soon go for censoring.

Also Read | Manju Warrier's Traditional Twist To 'Money Heist' Anthem Bella Ciao Is Unmissable; Watch

Also Read | Manju Warrier Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' With First Look Poster Of Her Upcomer 'Kayattam'

Meanwhile, A'hr Kayattam's lead actor Manju Warrier has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is awaiting the release of Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The upcomer has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in prominent roles. The Manju Warrier starrer narrates the tale of Kunjali Markkar IV and their fight against the Portuguese army. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla, and Roy C. J. under their production banner respectively.

Besides the upcomer, Manju Warrier also has Jofin T. Chacko's The Priest. The movie, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead is currently in production. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.