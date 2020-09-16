In Sandalwood Drugs Racket, CCB Records Actor-couple Diganth & Aindrata Ray's Statements

Seems like more skeletons are tumbling out of the Sandalwood closet. The Bengaluru crime branch issued summons on Tuesday to Sandalwood’s popular couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray in connection with the drug racket case to appear before the investigating agency on Wednesday.

Republic Media Network has learnt from CCB sources that the star couple maintained a good relationship with event organiser Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar and actress Ragini Dwivedi. Ragini is already in judicial custody for 14 days. Viren Khanna and Ravi Shankar are still under police custody. Sources also revealed that both Diganth Manchale and Aindrata Ray were consuming drugs in elite parties.

Much before the arrival of Aindrata Ray and Dighanth Manchale, CCB brought back Ravi Shankar and Viren Khanna to CCB office after completing routine medical check-up. Sources from CCB told that they might confront the actor with these 2 accused, who are already under CCB custody.

The star couple was holidaying in Kerala when they learnt about the developments. Both of them tweeted that they received a telephonic summons from the CCB and that they would co-operate with the investigation. Diganth and Aindrita appeared before the CCB at 11 am on Wednesday and they will be questioned about the alleged consumption of drugs and their involvement in elite parties. Police sources told Republic Media Network that Unnatural drugs and Marijuana were commonly consumed in these elite parties.

We will be appearing to a telephonic notice sent by the CCB tomorrow at 11 am. We will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. — diganthmanchale (@diganthmanchale) September 15, 2020

We have received a telephonic notice from the Central Crime Branch for an ongoing enquiry at 11am tomorrow. We will be present and fully cooperate with the CCB. — Aindrita Ray (@AindritaR) September 15, 2020

The notice was earlier issued amidst search operation conducted at 'House of Life', the residence of late Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva. Ever since his name was mentioned in the FIR as accused number 6, Aditya has been absconding. Talking to Republic TV, the bodyguard of Aditya Alva, Stanley, said, "For the last one-and-a-half years, we have been organising parties here. There was alcohol, and many politicians, celebrities and actors used to participate in the parties. I have seen actress Ragini Dwivedi participating in one of the parties. The last party was on Holi."

Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray tied the knot in 2018 and are one of the most sought-after couples in the Kannada film industry. Meanwhile, the lawyer approached the sessions court demanding bail for Ragini Dwivedi, which was adjourned to 19th of September, as CCB sought more time to file objections to the bail plea. Sanjjanaa Galrani’s tenure of being under police custody ends on Wednesday. Police sources say that they may not seek an extension of police custody. Actress Sanjjanaa too might follow in the footsteps of Ragini and remain under judicial custody.

