Ashok Phaldesai Underwent A Physical Transformation For 'Jeev Zhala Yeda Pisa'; See Pics

Ashok Phaldesai plays the lead role of Shiva in the popular Marathi TV show titled Jeev Zhala Yeda Pisa. The show featuring Ashok Phaldesai, Vidula Chougule, Chinmay Sumit, and Sharvari Jog is known to be one of the most popular and most-watched shows that have managed to hook the audience. The chemistry between the characters Shiva and Siddhi is widely praised. The lead actor Ashok Phaldesai recently seems to have undergone a body transformation. Check out the actor's pictures.

Ashok Phaldesai underwent a transformation for 'Jeev Zhala Yeda Pisa'

Ashok Phaldesai is an active social media user and he updates fans about his daily activities. While the majority of his posts remain to be from his TV show, he also shares pictures that showcase his toned body. In the post shared below, the actor can be seen lifting weights and showcasing his toned muscles. Sharing the post, he penned, ''“Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”•n#sakal @sakalmedia @surve.arun @colorsmarathiofficial @potadientertainment

@vidulachougule #jeevzalayedapisa #colorsmarathi #colorsmarathiofficial @jeev_zala_yedapisa @jeevzalayedapisa_fc @jeev_zala_yeda_pisa''. Check out:

ALSO READ | Remember When Sai Pallavi Decided To Return Her Salary For 'Padi Padi Lecha Manasu'

ALSO READ | Did You Know 'Work It' Featured Professional Dancers In The Cast? Read Details

Here is yet another post shared by Ashok Phaldesai. He can be seen posing shirtless with jeans. Sharing the post she captioned, ''PAIN.. you made me a believer💪 •PC: @ashok6490 prince ( #personaltrainer ) • #shivaswag #jeevzalayedapisa •''. Check out:

ALSO READ | Disha Vakhani-Gurucharan Singh To Star In Nonfiction Show Titled 'Gangs Of Filmistaan'?

The actor seems to be engaging in various activities including swimming. In the post shared below, Ashok Phaldesai can be seen swimming shirtless with denim jeans. The post seems to have garnered wide attention with over 7k likes. The actor shared a collage of pictures of him diving.

Ashok Phaldesai has shared several pictures of him working out on Instagram. The actor seems to be rigorously working out in order to achieve a well-toned body. In the post shared below, he can be seen lifting a weight in a gym. He photoshopped the picture and penned ''I am proudly addicted to becoming stronger.''. He accompanied the post with a caption and penned, ''💪♠️

• #jeevzalayedapisa #colorsmarathi #jeevzalayedapisa #shiva #shivasiddhi #nikhilsheth

•#fitness #fitnessgoals #fit #fitnessmotivation #bodybuilding #muscle #addicted #gym #gymaddict #health #wealth #celebrity #celebraties #marathicelebrity #marathitv #marathitvstars #marathitvactress #actor #marathiactors #colorsmarathi #marathiworld @marathiiworld @celebrity_promoters @marathicelebrity @marathiboxoffice @marathicelebs_com @marathiiworld @marathipr''

ALSO READ | Ishaan Khatter Has Been Roped In To Feature In Upcoming War Flick 'Pippa'; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.