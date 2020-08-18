Sridevi's 'Malini Iyer': All You Need To Know About The Actor's Memorable Sitcom

Sridevi had been a part of several memorable movies throughout her career. Some of the most memorable performances of Sridevi came in Vayathinile, Moondram Pirai, Meendum Kokila, Gumrah, Judaai, Lamhe, Mom and others. She has also ventured into television during the latter half of her career. Malini Iyer is a sitcom that stars her in the lead role which garnered widespread attention. With all that said now, here is all you need to know about Sridevi's Malini Iyer.

Sridevi's 'Malini Iyer': All you need to know about the TV serial

Malini Iyer is directed by Satish Kaushik and it aired on Sahara One, which is one of the general entertainment channels.

The sitcom is produced by Sridevi's husband, actor- Boney Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Check Out The Interesting Trivia About Anil Kapoor's Romantic-drama Film 'Lamhe'

Sridevi's Malini Iyer premiered on January 19, 2004, and had a running time of approximately 23 minutes.

The opening theme of Malini Iyer is created by Sapna Mukherjee and KK.

The show had just one season with a total number of 184 episodes.

Produced by Boney Kapoor, Sridevi's Malini Iyer ran from January 19, 2004, to January 11, 2005. The first episode aired on January 19, 2004, and the last episode aired on January 11, 2005.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor: Take A Look At The 'Ishaqzaade' Actor's Family Tree

The plot of the sitcom revolves around a South Indian girl named Malini Iyer who ties the knot with a man from Punjab. As the woman believes in traditional values, she takes responsibility for following the customs of the North as well as the South. The show depicts her life after marriage.

The cast of Malini Iyer, apart from Sridevi Kapoor, includes Mahesh Thakur, Nasirr Khan, Vinay Pathak, Tanushree Kaushal, Kamlesh Oza, Pallavi Dutt, Vijay Kashyap, Sushma Ahuja and Shyam Sharma in pivotal roles.

While Sridevi plays the role of Malini Iyer, Mahesh Thakur plays the role of Pankaj Sabharwal.

On the other hand, Nasirr Khan essays the role of Anthony.

ALSO READ | 'English Vinglish' To 'Drishyam': Top Offbeat Movies You Should Not Miss

Sridevi's Malini Iyer went on to become widely popular amongst fans. The performance put up by the actors, the storyline, the screenplay, the theme song, the characterisations had received widespread acclaim from critics and viewers.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor's philanthropic works that you need to know about

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.