Trivikram Srinivas Opens Up About The Theme Of His Next Film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'

Allu Arjun's next film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been creating a lot of buzz since 2019 due to its soundtrack release which happened 2 months prior to the release of the film. The film is helmed by director Trivikaram Srinivas, who has previously directed Allu Arjun in S/O Satyamurthy back in 2015. The film features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Tabu, who hasn't worked in a Telugu film for over a decade, will also be playing a pivotal role in the film. Now, the director of the film Trivikram Srinivas has opened about the general theme of the film.

Trivikram reveals the theme of his next film

Director Trivikram Srinivas was speaking to a news daily, discussing his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The director talked about the theme on which the film has been based. He shared that with the Allu Arjun starrer, he has tried to explore the differences between being rich and being content. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will feature Allu Arjun playing the role of a middle-class employee and Pooja Hegde will be seen essaying the role of his boss, who is also his love interest.

Furthermore, he added that the film is based on a certain philosophy. Trivikram explained the philosophy of the film in more detail stating that one can put a certain person in a good position, but level or status cannot be given. The status and respect has to be earned, which is an aspect the director wished to explore with the film.

Thank you for all the Love . Soo many video’s of singing , dancing , kids n many more . Soo Glad this song strikes a chord with soo many hearts . 100M is not a number... it’s is a Reflection of your infinite Love . Thank you for all the Love #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #Ramuloramula pic.twitter.com/vO8smjC8T7 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 18, 2019

