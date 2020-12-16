Sapna Chaudhary Shares First Pic With Son, Fans Call It 'most Beautiful Pic On Internet'

Sapna Chaudhary recently took to Instagram to share the first picture of her son. In the picture, Sapna Chaudhary's baby is adorably clinging to his mother. Along with the cute picture, the actor also added an emotional, thought-provoking caption. This rare picture of the actor with her son garnered a lot of love-struck comments from fans. Here is Sapna Chaudhary's Instagram post that is winning hearts.

READ | Sapna Chaudhary's 2-year-old Video Goes Viral On The Occasion Of 'Karwa Chauth'

Sapna Chaudhary's Instagram Post

The first picture of Sapna Chaudhary's baby is getting thousands of likes and comments every hour. In the picture, the actor is holding her baby close to herself and looking ahead at a distant. Both the mother and the son are wearing woollen winter wear. The baby is wearing a red-and-white striped sweater and pink pants with little paws printed on them. Sapna Chaudhary, on the other hand, is wearing a purple sweater and a woollen black cap. The baby is snuggling into her neck and clinging to her, and the mother is holding him gently with a fond smile.

READ | Sapna Choudhary Shares First Photos With Her Husband Veer On Karwa Chauth

Fans' Reactions on the Post

After reading the caption added by Sapna to her post, fans posted a lot of heartwarming comments about the picture. The caption was about how the Nargis flower mourns its woeful fate of blooming once in a thousand years, and then how it awaits for a beholder, Deedavar, of its beauty to be born. Fans extended support by calling it the "most beautiful picture on Instagram today" and also complimented Sapna on her appearance. "Gorgeous you," a fan called her. There were many comments about the baby, appreciating how cute and adorable he was as he clung to his mother.

READ | 'Prime Minister Modi Deserves To Be The PM Again’: Sapna Chaudhary, The Great Khali, Boney Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, Other Artists Root For BJP-led Government Again

Sapna Chaudhary on the Work Front

The performer released a music video of Nalka, a Haryanvi song. Apart from that, Sapna Chaudhary has not announced any upcoming movies as of yet.

READ | Sapna Choudhary Posts Vibrant Photo In Yellow Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Desi Queen'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.