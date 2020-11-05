Sapna Choudhary Shares First Photos With Her Husband Veer On Karwa Chauth

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary rose to fame after she appeared in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Last month, the actor broke the internet by sharing the news of her secret wedding and the birth of a baby boy. While the diva kept the details of her personal life a secret, on Karwa Chauth, she shared the first photos with her husband Veer Sahu. The duo got married in Ballia with singer Veer Sahu and welcomed their first child together on October 4, 2020.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary And Hubby Veer Sahu Welcome A Baby Boy

Sapna Choudhary shares first pics with husband Veer Sahu

It was Sapna's first Karwa Chauth celebration after marriage and she surprised the fans with some amazing and gorgeous photos. The diva wished everyone on the occasion and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth" In the pictures shared, Sapna can be seen performing puja with husband Veer. In other pictures, she can be seen flaunting her stunning married look. Take a look at Sapna Choudhary's Instagram pictures below:

In the images, Sapna looks mesmerising in her red outfit which she rounded off with beautiful matching jewellery. On the other hand, Veer Sahu donned a red kurta and white pyjama. Apart from a pic with her husband, she has also shared her photos wearing a very beautiful red suit. The actress is looking gorgeous in the look with a fine glow on her face.

Sapna Choudhary's marriage date

Previously, after news of Sapna Choudhary giving birth to baby boy went viral, fans came to know that the diva had been married longtime beau Veer Sahu earlier in March. Soon after the news went viral, Veer came LIVE on his Facebook and confirmed that the couple has become parents. He also lashed out at those who trolled Sapna for becoming a mother without marriage. Soon, many of their fans flooded the internet with wishes and blessings.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary Posts Vibrant Photo In Yellow Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Desi Queen'

Who is Sapna Choudhary's husband?

Veer Sahu, he is a singer, composer, lyricist, and actor by profession. Veer is known as Babbu Maan of Haryana. Like Sapna Choudhary, the actor also hails from the Jaat community. He has even worked in the Punjabi film Gandhi Phir Aay Gaye.

On the work front

Sapna Choudhary began her career by participating in Ragani programs. In this shows, she accompanied a band. Sapna gained popularity when her Haryanvi dance video went viral. Since then she has received a chance to lend her voice to around 20 songs. Sapna Choudhary has also performed in a few item songs in Bollywood. The actor has also been a part of a popular TV show, Lado- Virpur Ki Mardaani, but garnered much recognition when she participated in Bigg Boss Season 11.

ALSO READ: Sapna Chaudhary's 2-year-old Video Goes Viral On The Occasion Of 'Karwa Chauth'

ALSO READ: Case Registered Against Sapna Choudhary's Husband Veer Sahu For Breaching COVID Guidelines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.