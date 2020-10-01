Sapna Choudhary Posts Vibrant Photo In Yellow Outfit, Fans Call Her 'Desi Queen'

Sapna Choudhary recently shared a picture of her on her Instagram handle which was loved by her fans. Her fans showed their love by praising her look as well as the meaningful caption she wrote. Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s Instagram post that featured her in a vibrant yellow dress.

Sapna Choudhary's Instagram post all about positivity

Sapna Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing an elegant yellow salwar kurta with even more elegant footwear that goes perfectly well with her attire. She can also be seen wearing a set of shiny bangles with a bright glow on her face. With the picture, she even shared a meaningful caption for her fans. Through the caption, she urged people to find the reason for their defeats as one won’t get anything by crying over someone else’s victory. She also added hashtags like Be Positive and Thank God to effectively put through her emotions. Her fans swamped her comment section with heart and fire emojis and complimented her on how beautiful she was looking. Take a look at how her fans showered her with their lovely comments.







Sapna Choudhary on Instagram

Sapna Chaudhary recently celebrated her birthday and posted a series of classy photoshoot clicks on her Instagram handle. She can be seen wearing a metallic grey dress with a feather print scarf around her neck during her photoshoot. She was also wearing a stylish set of danglers and all of it was enhanced by the clutch she is carrying. Fans took to the comments section and wrote how they felt she looked beautiful.

On the work front

Sapna Choudhary began her career by participating in Ragani programs where she accompanied a band. She gained popularity when her dance video went viral in which she was seen dancing to the tunes of a Haryanvi song. She then received a chance to lend her voice to around 20 songs. Sapna Choudhary has also performed in a few item songs in Bollywood movies. She has also been a part of a popular TV show, Lado- Virpur Ki Mardaani, but she received immense recognition when she participated in Bigg Boss Season 11.

