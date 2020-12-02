Sarpatta First Look Poster Hits Internet, Sees Arya Flaunting Ripped Physique

The first look poster of Arya starrer Tamil film, Sarpatta Parambarai was released earlier today, December 2. The actor looked like a handsome hunk in the poster with his ripped physique and is featured as a boxer. The first look from the film has gone viral on social media as fans are intrigued about the upcoming film.

Arya flaunts ripped physique in Sarpatta first look poster

Sarpatta Parambarai marks the debut collaboration of actor Arya and director Pa Ranjith. Going by the first look poster of the film, it is clear that the boxing sport will have a major part to play in the film. As for the poster, Arya is seen standing in the ring with his gloves on, as if ready for a match. Behind the character, a large crowd of people is seen cheering and hooting for him. Check out the poster below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Sarpatta first look poster takes internet by a storm

As soon as the first look poster of the upcoming film was released on social media, it got flooded with numerous reactions from netizens. Fans of the actor and director flocked to the post and bombarded it with their comments about how excited they are for the film. Check out some of the tweets and reactions by netizens on the media post that is doing the rounds on social media today.

Looking forward for this one 😍👍 All the very best @beemji @arya_offl @EditorSelva and the entire team ❤️👍 — JOY (@Joysusai1) December 2, 2020

Nice first look 👌. Looking stunning jammy, Best wishes to entire team and keep rocking — Murukesh (@dmurukesh) December 2, 2020

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

A number of other people also tweeted how great the actor was looking in the poster and that they cannot wait to see him in the upcoming film. Many other people congratulated the actor and the filmmakers as the first look poster created a buzz among netizens. While several netizens talked about what they were expecting from the film, a section of netizens compared Arya’s look in the film to that of Hollywood’s Sylvester Stallone in the film series Rocky. Check out some of the tweets and reactions by netizens on the media post that is doing the rounds on social media today.

WoW nice... Arya Superb work... Milestone film!!! After very long choose good script and director I think. All the very best. — Senthilkumar (@cmpasenthil) December 2, 2020

This is pure love. 😍❤️Waiting. — vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) December 2, 2020

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Actor Arya too took to his social media handle and thanked everyone for making the movie happen. The movie is directed by Pa. Ranjith, who is an acclaimed director in the South Indian film industry. He has received numerous awards for his contribution to the film industry over the years.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.